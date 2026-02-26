Woman nabbed for sale of stolen motorcycle engines; 13 units seized

A WOMAN allegedly engaged in buying and selling stolen motorcycle engines was arrested by personnel of the Highway Patrol Group 7 and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group 7 on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, in Mananga II, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City.

The suspect was identified as Ellen Balanggie, 44, a resident of Barangay Tabunok.

Operatives from HPG 7 confiscated 13 motorcycle engines and engine blocks of various brands after she failed to present documents proving the legitimacy of their purchase and sale.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Wildemar Tiu, regional chief of HPG 7, they earlier received a complaint from a motorcycle owner whose unit had been stolen.

While searching for it, the complainant discovered that his motorcycle had been dismantled and that its engine was being sold at the said shop.

The complainant positively identified the engine displayed at the shop as his, based on the engine number that matched his documents.

This prompted authorities to conduct intelligence monitoring in coordination with CIDG 7, during which they discovered that the shop had allegedly become a drop-off point for stolen motorcycles, which were dismantled and sold piece by piece.

“Tungod ana nga impormasyon, nahug na siya nga bagsakan, accordingly sa mga kinawat na mga motor, chop-chopon na sila pieces by pieces gikan sa iyang manobela sa mga suga, tail light, tanan,” said Tiu.

(Based on the information, the shop had become a drop-off point for stolen motorcycles. They were chopped into pieces -- from the handlebars to the headlights and tail lights – everything.)

HPG 7, together with CIDG 7, then conducted a visitation of the shop as part of their mandate to verify whether the secondhand engines being sold had proper documentation.

Authorities said the owner appeared startled and attempted to hide some of the engines in the stockroom, but officers were able to prevent this and immediately asked for documents proving the legality of the items.

When no documents were presented, the engines were confiscated and the shop owner was arrested.

Authorities said the suspect had reportedly been engaged in the business of selling secondhand motorcycle engines for some time, and there is a strong possibility that several stolen motorcycles had already been dismantled and sold.

Tiu said the 13 engines confiscated each have their own serial and engine numbers, indicating they are recorded in the system of the Land Transportation Office, including details of their registered owners.

HPG 7 has requested that the engines undergo forensic examination through macro-etching, a process they are capable of conducting, to determine the original owners of the motorcycles.

The suspect will face charges for violation of Section 6 of Presidential Decree 1612, also known as the Anti-Fencing Law, and Section 6 of Republic Act 10883, or the Anti-Carnapping Act. (AYB)