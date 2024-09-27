Woman nabbed for selling fake government-issued IDs

Oliva also mentioned that there are areas in Cebu under surveillance, which could serve as hubs for the production and distribution of fake ID cards.

"These documents from other agencies are being investigated now, as ordered by our Secretary, to conduct operations against these falsified government documents, which are used by criminals to hide their true identity and to facilitate fraudulent transactions that victimize the public," Oliva added.

Subrian denied having foreign customers but admitted that in her two years of running the business, most of the printed cards were sent to her from Manila, and she distributed them to buyers.

Subrian earned P50 for every card sold.

As a result, the suspect will face charges for Falsification of Documents and Computer-Related Forgery.

Lawyer Isaac Darcera of BIR 7 urged the public to process their documents through local offices or online to avoid falling victim to counterfeit schemes.

To verify if a TIN card is legitimate, the QR code on the card can be scanned, which will display the complete data and information of the cardholder in the system.

"Please don't secure your TIN outside of BIR. More or less, that's fake. So we encourage everyone, please use our system already—the new BIR website that is so easy to access," Darcera stated. (ANV, TPT)