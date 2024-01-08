Woman nabbed for snatching girl’s cellphone in Barangay Mabolo

A 31-YEAR-OLD woman ended up in jail after she was caught snatching the cellphone of an 11-year-old girl past 3 p.m. Sunday, January 7, 2024, on New Era street, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Michelle Escobal Dilla, 31, from Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

According to Police Major Eraño Regidor, the chief of Mabolo Police Station, the suspect had been admitted and released from the Cebu City Jail on several occasions.

According to the police investigation, the 11-year-old victim from Sitio Zapatera, Barangay Luz was standing by the side of the road with her iPhone 7S worth P8,000 when the suspect suddenly appeared, took her phone and fled.

But her foot slipped on the gutter, causing her to fall and get hurt.

Mabolo barangay tanods Saraum Camilo and Roberto Gorosin Jr., who were in the area, immediately apprehended Dilla and recovered the victim's smartphone from her.

The suspect is now being held at the Mabolo Police Station, while the authorities are preparing the charges against her. (AYB, TPT)