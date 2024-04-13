Woman nabbed for uttering obscene language against her in-law

POLICE arrested a 28-year-old woman after she allegedly used obscene language against her mother-in-law's sister.

The suspect was identified as Rosana Rivera Balaba, also known as Roxan, of Sitio Sambag, Barangay Ibo, Toledo City, midwest Cebu.

She was taken into custody in Purok 7, Sitio Lawis, Barangay Daanlungsod, Toledo at about 9:25 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2024.

The Toledo City police immediately implemented the suspect’s arrest at the direction of their station commander, Lieutenant Colonel Manolo Salvatierra, after receiving the arrest warrant dated April 8, 2024 from Judge Mary Jocylen Regencia of the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Asturias-Balamban.

But Balaba was freed a few hours after being taken into custody, having secured a P3,000 bail.

According to the police, Balaba’s mother-in-law’s sister filed a lawsuit for oral defamation against her after they had a fight last month during which the former called the latter "Burikat ka! Baho kag Bil.t." (GPL, TPT)