Woman nabbed in City of Naga for cyberlibel

A 34-YEAR-OLD woman who had been recognized as one of the top 10 most wanted persons in the regional level for three counts of cyberlibel was apprehended by the tracker team of City of Naga Police Station under Lt. Col. Verniño Noserale and the members of the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 7 at 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, in Barangay South Poblacion, City of Naga, Cebu.

The suspect was identified through her alias as Genylou, jobless, from Purok Lemon, Barangay Uling, Naga.

The authorities were armed with an arrest warrant issued by Judge Ramon Bueno Daomilas Jr. of the Regional Trial Court, branch 11, based in Cebu City.

They served the warrant after receiving information that Genylou was spotted in Barangay South Poblacion.

The court allows the suspect to post a bail of P120,000 on each of the three counts for her temporary liberty. (DVG)