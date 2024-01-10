Woman nabbed in Naga City buy-bust

A 44-YEAR-OLD woman was arrested in a buy-bust past 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, in Barangay Langtad, City of Naga, southern Cebu.

The suspect was identified as Emelda Alinsonorin, from Barangay Bairan, in the city.

Seized from her were 3.05 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P23,800.

The Naga police under Lieutenant Colonel William Homoc, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7), carried out the anti-illegal drug operation against Alinsonorin after verifying reports that she was involved in illegal drug activity. (With TPT)