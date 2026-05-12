Woman nabbed over P800K jewelry scam

POLICE arrested a 28-year-old woman in Cebu City on Sunday, May 10, 2026, for her alleged role in a jewelry scam that cost a trader about P800,000.

Carbon Police Station identified the suspect as Janet Brago, a resident of Barangay Inayawan.

Police said Brago was arrested during a follow-up operation after a jewelry trader from Barangay Pahina Central sought help from them.

False payment

The scam began after a Facebook user using the name “Maben Theodore” and claiming to be from Manila ordered jewelry from the trader, police said.

The buyer allegedly sent a photo showing proof of a check deposit to the trader’s bank account.

The trader later learned that the check had bounced, but only after the jewelry had already been released for delivery.

He then told his pawnshop staff to hold the items, but a delivery rider had already picked up the jewelry.

Delivery trail

The trader reported the incident to the Carbon Police Station.

Police said they traced the person who received the items, leading investigators to Brago.

Police said Brago is allegedly linked to a syndicate operating in several areas in the country.

The jewelry had reportedly been shipped to Manila for “Maben Theodore.”

Police said the group is also facing cases in Davao and Manila involving millions of pesos worth of jewelry. Brago remains in police custody while the investigation continues. / AYB