Woman seeking justice for cow’s death in Dalaguete town

AN owner is pursuing justice for the death of her nine-month-old male cow that was found on Sunday morning, April 14, 2024, in the mountain barangay of Bulak, Dalaguete town, southern Cebu, with a slashed tongue and a knife wound in the neck.

Jheyssah Tampos Montano, 26, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that her 47-year-old sister Gina, who is the owner of the cow, cried hysterically and all they could hope for was retribution for those who had wronged them.

She said her older sister discovered the dead animal while she was about to feed it at around 6 a.m. on the said day.

Jheyssah stated they couldn’t believe that someone would desecrate the animal because her sister is a good person, and they don't have an enemy in their place.

Because of this, they slaughtered the cow and distributed the meat to their neighbors. (DVG, TPT)