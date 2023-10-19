Woman shoots fishpond caretaker over boyfriend's affair cover-up

A FISHPOND caretaker sustained injuries after he was shot by a woman around 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in Lower Santo Niño, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

Police identified the victim as John Veloso, 44, and the suspect as Geraldine Sanchez, 25, both residents of Barangay Inayawan.

Based on the investigation conducted by Inayawan police led by their chief, Police Major Jeciree Bacitao, it was learned that the suspect got upset at the victim for allegedly hiding the relationship of her boyfriend with another woman.

Veloso sustained wounds in his right arm and leg.

He was rushed to the Talisay City District Hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled after the incident and is now being hunted by the police. (DVG/TPT)