Woman shot by live-in partner due to ‘jealousy’

A WOMAN sustained a gunshot wound to her abdomen after being shot by her partner due to jealousy.

The incident occurred at 1:25 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, in Purok Kawayanan, Barangay Yati, Liloan, Cebu.

Police identified the victim as Ma. Jovita Ricaplaza Ates, 30, and the suspect as Nader Tundag Marikit, 35.

Initial investigation by the Liloan police, under the command of their chief, Police Major Charlie Santiago, revealed that a neighbor of the couple had called the police station to report hearing a gunshot from inside the live-in couple’s rented house.

By the time the responding officers arrived, the suspect had already fled on a motorcycle.

The victim told investigators that her partner was drunk and had accused her of having an affair with another man, which led to an argument and the shooting.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Cebu City.

The suspect is currently being hunted by the police. (DVG, TPT)