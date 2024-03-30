Woman shot by robber in PUV safe

A 26-YEAR-OLD woman who was shot during a holdup incident inside a public utility vehicle (PUV) is now in stable condition at a private hospital.

The victim was identified as Jemelita Balaba Salvador, a native of Maasin, Southern Leyte, but who currently resides in Sitio Nasipit, Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

According to Maj. Henry Orbiso, chief of the Parian Police Station, Salvador was shot by an armed robber inside a PUV with Talamban-Colon route around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The perpetrator pointed a gun at the victim and declared a holdup upon reaching New Imus Road corner General Maxilom Ave. in Barangay Lorega, Cebu City.

When the victim resisted, the gun went off, hitting Salvador in the neck.

Escape

The robber quickly got off the jeepney empty-handed and hopped on board a 03L jeepney along M.J. Cuenco Ave.

The victim was brought to the Perpetual Succour Hospital, where she is recuperating.

Orbiso said the robber may have panicked when the victim resisted, which may have caused him to accidentally pull the trigger of the gun.

“Pag-resist sa victim, mao to nikalit og buto. Naigo sa neck, pero stable na siya unya walay nakuha sa gamit sa biktima. Dayon ni karatil pagdagan ang suspect nisakay sa 03L nga PUJ padung M.J. Cuenco bound for Carbon market,” the police official said.

(The gun went off when the victim resisted, and she got shot in the neck. Her condition is now stable. All her belongings are intact. The robber sped off and boarded a 03L jeepney on its way to M.J. Cuenco Ave. bound for Carbon market.)

Orbiso said they will search the area for any closed-circuit TV cameras to assist them in identifying the offender, but they will have to wait for the establishments to reopen on Monday, April 1. (AYB, TPT)