Woman shot by robber inside PUV is now safe

A 26-YEAR-OLD woman who was shot during a holdup incident inside a public utility vehicle (PUV) is now in stable condition at a private hospital.

The victim was identified as Jemelita Balaba Salvador, a native of Maasin, Southern Leyte, but presently residing in Sitio Nasipit, Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

According to Police Major Henry Orbiso, chief of Parian Police Station, Salvador was shot by an armed robber inside a PUV with Talamban-Colon route at around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The perpetrator pointed a gun at the victim and declared a holdup upon reaching New Imus Road corner General Maxilom Avenue, Barangay Lorega.

When the victim resisted, the gun went off, hitting Salvador in the neck.

The robber then quickly got off the jeepney without getting anything and rode another one with the 03L route along MJ Cuenco Avenue.

The victim was brought to the Perpetual Succour Hospital and is now in stable condition.

Orbiso said the robber may have panicked when the victim resisted and accidentally pulled the trigger of the gun, thus hitting the victim in the neck.

"Pag-resist sa victim mao to nikalit og buto, naigo sa neck pero stable na siya unya walay nakuha sa gamit sa biktima, dayon ni karatil pagdagan ang suspect ni sakay sa 03L nga PUJ padung MJ Cuenco bound for Carbon market," the police official said.

Orbiso disclosed that they will search the area for any CCTV cameras to assist them in identifying the offender, but they will have to wait for the establishments to reopen after being closed for Holy Week. (AYB, TPT)