Woman shot dead by former live-in partner due to ‘jealousy’

A 22-year-old woman died after being shot by her former live-in partner inside her home in Purok 1, Barangay Looc, Panglao town, Bohol on Saturday morning May 4, 2024.

According to Police Major John Khaley Sanchez, the chief of Panglao Police Station, the 30-year-old offender hails from Barangay Duljo in the said municipality.

Police investigation revealed that jealousy was the likely motive for the killing.

The gunman reportedly arrived at the victim's house and shot her in the head with a .357 revolver in front of their four children and another witness.

After the incident, the suspect fled and threw the weapon he used in the swamp.

He, however, was arrested by the Panglao police during a follow-up operation.

It was found that the victim recently gave birth.

The names of the victim and her former live-in partner are withheld by the police to preserve the privacy of their children, who are both minors.

Sanchez said the two got separated and although the suspect wanted to reconcile with her, she declined.

A murder charge is now being readied by the Panglao police against the perpetrator. (AYB, TPT)