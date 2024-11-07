Woman shot dead in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City

A 32-YEAR-OLD woman was shot dead around 1:50 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2024, in Sitio Chicago, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The victim, identified as Wendolyn Peligrino Abellana, sustained gunshot wounds to her head and various parts of her body.

The primary suspect, known only as alias Jason, was reportedly with two unidentified men during the commission of the crime.

The victim was already dead and was lying in a narrow passageway in an interior portion of the sitio when the operatives of Mambaling Police Station 11 and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO) arrived.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) recovered four empty shells of caliber .45 pistol from the crime scene.

The Mambaling police under station commander Major Efren dela Cruz Diaz are conducting an investigation to determine the motive behind the crime and identify the suspect. (DVG)