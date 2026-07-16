Woman shot dead in Cebu City

A 50-YEAR-OLD woman was shot dead by an unidentified gunman around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, along B. Aranas Street in Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Leilani Cabasa de Claro, 50, a resident of Block 5, Magsaysay Street, Barangay Suba, Cebu City.

Initial investigation by the Sawang Calero Police Station 6 found that the victim was riding an e-bike with a 32-year-old woman, also from Magsaysay Street, Barangay Suba, on their way to B. Aranas Street.

While they were traveling, the e-bike driver reportedly overheard the younger woman talking to someone on her cellphone.

Upon reaching the area, the woman got off the e-bike, leaving de Claro lying on the back seat. Moments later, a man wearing a sky-blue long-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts, and a helmet approached the victim and repeatedly shot her while she was still lying on the e-bike.

The suspect immediately fled on a waiting motorcycle after the shooting.

De Claro was rushed to the hospital aboard another e-bike, while her female companion followed and has since been identified by police as a person of interest.

Crime scene investigators recovered three spent .45-caliber shell casings, which are now in the custody of investigators from Sawang Calero Police Station.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rodulf Oriol, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office, said investigators are pursuing strong leads, including the victim's communications before the shooting.

“Naa natay gisubay karon nga lig-on nga mga lead or mga ebedensya ang atung mga imbestigador. Usa sa naa nato karon gi consider nato karon ang communication sa maong biktima sa wala pa siya gi pusil. Naa na tay person of interest sa pagkakaron nga ato pang gi-buildup sa atung mga imbestigador kung unsay kalambigitan niya,” said Oriol.

(Our investigators are now pursuing strong leads and evidence. One of the key aspects we are looking into is the victim's communications before she was shot. We also have a person of interest whom our investigators are currently building a case around to determine her possible involvement.)

He confirmed that the woman who accompanied the victim is being considered a person of interest as investigators determine her possible involvement.

Police are looking into illegal drugs as one possible motive, noting that both the victim and the person of interest had allegedly been linked to the illegal drug trade.

De Claro had previously been arrested on illegal drug charges and was detained at the Cebu City Jail.

However, Oriol said investigators have not ruled out other possible motives behind the killing.

Police are also reviewing closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from the area to gather additional evidence against the suspects. (AYB)