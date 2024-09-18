Woman shot dead in Guadalupe

A WOMAN was killed after being shot by two men around 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2024, in Sitio Kasagingan, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.
The victim was identified as Baby Lyn Baclayon Gabutan, also known as alias Bing-Bing, a resident of the area.
The shooting was captured by a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera installed at an internet cafe near the scene.
The footage shows the victim sitting by the roadside using her cellphone while two children played on the computer nearby. Moments later, two men wearing jackets and hats, but with their faces uncovered, arrived at the scene. The first suspect confirmed the victim’s identity, and his companion, standing behind the victim, drew a firearm and shot her once in the head, instantly killing her.
The crime was witnessed by the two minors playing on the computer.
The Guadalupe Police Station identified the two suspects based on the CCTV footage, which matched witness statements.
A manhunt operation was immediately launched, and the suspects were arrested by 5 a.m. in Sitio Manga and Sitio Kadasig, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.
The police recovered the jackets and hats worn by the suspects but were unable to retrieve the caliber .45 pistol used in the shooting, as the suspects claimed to have discarded it while fleeing.
The suspects were identified as Ace, 28, from Sitio Manga, and Jay Parba Canta, also known as Rolly, 27, from Sitio Kadasig Phase 1, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.
Police Major Miles Damoslog, chief of the Guadalupe police station, said that drugs are being considered as a possible motive for the crime, although they have not ruled out other angles. The investigation is ongoing as they gather more information.
"Yung investigation natin ongoing pa, pero initially, parang drug related pa rin kasi sya eh. Ongoing pa siya kasi hindi pa man cooperative yung dalwang suspect," said Damoslog.
(Our investigation is ongoing, but initially, it seems drug-related. However, it's still ongoing since the two suspects are not being cooperative.)
The two suspects admitted to killing the victim but refused to disclose who ordered the hit, though they claimed it was their first time committing such an act.
Damoslog said they will deepen their investigation to find out who was behind the shooting and will also conduct a background check on the victim. (AYB)