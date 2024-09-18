Woman shot dead in Guadalupe

A WOMAN was killed after being shot by two men around 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2024, in Sitio Kasagingan, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Baby Lyn Baclayon Gabutan, also known as alias Bing-Bing, a resident of the area.

The shooting was captured by a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera installed at an internet cafe near the scene.

The footage shows the victim sitting by the roadside using her cellphone while two children played on the computer nearby. Moments later, two men wearing jackets and hats, but with their faces uncovered, arrived at the scene. The first suspect confirmed the victim’s identity, and his companion, standing behind the victim, drew a firearm and shot her once in the head, instantly killing her.

The crime was witnessed by the two minors playing on the computer.