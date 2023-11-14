Woman stabbed after former live-in partner refuses to break up with her

A WAITER stabbed his former live-in partner after the latter decided to end their relationship.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 14, 2023, in Sitio Little Baguio, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Jonah Lareta Gentapa, 25, who allegedly worked as a janitress.

Gentapa sustained a stab wound to the throat after she was attacked by her ex-lover Mart Adrian Devibar, a waiter at a renowned hotel in Cebu City.

Mambaling Police Station Chief Major Jonathan Beethoven Taneo told SunStar Cebu that the victim is now in stable condition at the hospital.

Taneo thought the crime was motivated by envy.

"Nahibaw-an daw niya nga dunay bag-ong uyab iyang kanhi kapuyo mao nga lagot kaayo siya kay dili na makig-uli," Taneo said.

(After finding out that his ex-live-in partner won't make amends since she had an affair with another man, he became enraged).

The suspect explained that prior to their separation, he and the victim had lived together for seven years and they bore a daughter, who is now two years old.

But last month, their relationship suddenly turned sour.

As a result, they decided to live separately in Mambaling.

But since he could not accept his fate, the suspect went to the victim's boarding house, but the latter did not open the door, so he kicked it until it did.

When the two finally met, they got into an argument.

Devibar saw a knife in the middle of their quarrel, snatched it up, and stabbed the victim in the throat.

After seeing his former lover fall, Devibar slashed his wrist with a knife but the responding barangay tanods and neighbors grabbed the bladed weapon.

"May gani kay nadali sa mga tanod ug mga silingan pagtabang. Nailog ang kutsilyo nadala ang biktima sa CCMC," Taneo said.

(Fortunately, he was promptly saved by the barangay tanods and neighbors. After the knife was taken away, the victim was brought to CCMC).