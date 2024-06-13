Woman stabbed in Carcar City as ‘long-standing dispute’ worsens

A woman was fatally stabbed by the wife of her husband’s brother in Lower Timbahan, Barangay Can-asujan, Carcar City, Cebu, around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Rosene Roloma Codeñera and the suspect as 29-year-old Roxan Gallino Racoma.

According to the suspect's father, Romeo Racoma, his daughter and the victim have not spoken to one another in a long time because the victim disseminated rumors about Roxan seeing another guy and called her a "whore."

It is said that the husbands of Racoma and Codeñera are brothers.

However, around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, their long-standing dispute worsened when the victim’s son fell from the bicycle while playing with the suspect’s son, which led to an argument.

At the height of their argument, the suspect left to get a knife, returned and stabbed the victim in the left chest.

Codeñera was rushed to the Carcar Provincial Hospital, but was later transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City, where she was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

The suspect is now being held at the Carcar City Police Station.

According to case investigator Staff Sergeant Regie Amad of Carcar City Police Station, the suspect will be facing a murder charge. (DVG, TPT)