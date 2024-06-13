Woman stabbed to death in Carcar City, Cebu

A woman died after she was stabbed by another woman in Sitio Lower Tindahan, Barangay Can-asujan, Carcar City, Cebu, past 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Police identified the victim as Rosene Roloma Codeñera, 36, and the suspect as Roxan Gallino Racoma, of legal age.

Investigation conducted at the Carcar City Police Station showed that the victim fed her cow.

She then left for home, but on the way there, the suspect repeatedly stabbed her.

Codeñera was rushed to the Carcar Provincial Hospital but died within a few hours.

An investigation is being conducted to find out the cause of the incident. (DVG, TPT)