Woman who demanded money in return for release of BIR docs apprehended

A WOMAN who claimed to have ties with someone at the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in Mandaue City was caught in an entrapment operation by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Cebu City Field Unit (CIDG) around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The woman allegedly requested money for the processing of her client's documents in BIR Mandaue.

Amancia Pulvera Loreto, a 53-year-old widow from Purok Miracle Fruit, Barangay Yati, Liloan town, northern Cebu, was identified as the culprit.

Cindy Dico Bering, 51, of Purok Thunder Timpolok, Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City, complained to the CIDG 7 office about Loreto's assurance that her documents will be released from the BIR after she paid P50,000 in August 2023.

But in order to speed up the processing of her papers, Loreto allegedly demanded an additional payment of up to P100,000, which prompted Bering to report the matter to the CIDG.

As a result, the operatives of CIDG Cebu City Field Unit and the Subangdaku Police Station 2 immediately organized the entrapment operation in line with CIDG’s Other Law Enforcement Activities (OLEA).

The authorities prepared two P500 boodle money that will be given to the suspect.

The CIDG men headed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Korret positioned themselves in a Barangay Subangdaku mall, where the suspect and victim agreed to meet.

The CIDG moved quickly to apprehend the culprit after the complainant handed over the envelope containing the boodle money to the suspect.

The police recovered the boodle money and two cellphones during the operation.

The CIDG is preparing to file an estafa case against the suspect. (AYB, TPT)