Woman, who jumped from bus, dies in City of Naga

A woman died after she jumped out of the passenger bus, which lost its brakes, and her body struck on a tree.

Police identified the victim as Andrea Mananay, of legal age, from Barangay Magdugo, Toledo City, midwest Cebu.

The incident occurred at around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Sitio Gaway-gaway, Barangay Uling, City of Naga.

According to Derold Geraldez, 37, driver of Gabe bus, he was driving from Toledo City to Cebu City, when descending into Sitio Gaway-gaway, the brakes failed.

He had to slam the bus against a concrete barrier until it stopped after striking a tree by the side of the road.

However, one of his passengers, Mananay, had leaped from the bus in terror and struck her body on a tree, killing her.

Three more passengers also suffered minor injuries and were sent to the Vicente Mendiola Center for Health Infirmary in the City of Naga to receive medical assistance.

The bus driver is currently being held at the Naga Police Station, while waiting for the charges for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and multiple physical injuries and property damage to be filed against him. (DVG, TPT)