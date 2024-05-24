Woman who sells drugs to use money for daughter’s surgery ends up in jail

A WOMAN who reportedly sold illegal narcotics to spend the money for her child's operation was arrested during a buy-bust conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Mambaling Police Station in Sitio Naba, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, at around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Police identified the suspect as a certain Elvy, 37.

According to Major John Lynbert Yango, the chief of the Mambaling Police Station, they made a transaction with Elvy to buy a sachet of shabu worth P200.

The cops moved in quickly after drugs and money were exchanged, and the suspect yielded a medium-sized pack and 12 small packs of suspected shabu.

The illegal drugs weighed five grams in total and had an estimated value of P34,000.

It was discovered that the suspect had a history of going in and out of prison due to illegal drug offenses.

Elvy stated in an interview with SunStar Cebu that she was compelled to sell illegal narcotics since her four-month-old daughter was scheduled for surgery last April 4, but the treatment was postponed because of financial difficulties.

She claimed that since her former live-in boyfriend was jailed six years ago and has not been freed from prison, she is the only one providing for her six children.

Her current live-in partner, who was also incarcerated due to illegal drug activity, is the father of her seventh child, who is four months old.

She claimed that she turned to peddling illegal narcotics because she had nowhere else to turn for assistance.

She continued by saying that she started her illicit drug activity with an initial capital of P6,000, of which P4,500 came from the sales of the drugs and P1,500 from the sale of her necklace.

She rolled the money in the hopes that it would increase so she could use it for her daughter's surgery.

Elvy revealed that the majority of her patrons are women who work in bars. (GPL, TPT)