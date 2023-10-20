Woman who shot fishpond caretaker arrested

THE woman who shot a fishpond caretaker for hiding her boyfriend’s relationship with another girl was arrested by police around 7 p.m. Thursday, October 19, 2023, in Sitio Lower Santo Niño, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

Police identified the suspect as Geraldine Betcher Sanchez, 23, and the victim as Johnny Sepe Veloso, 44, both residents of Barangay Inayawan.

The caliber .38 revolver that was allegedly used in the shooting by Sanchez was recovered by the police.

Before the shooting incident, Veloso was eating at a shack near the fishpond past 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, when Sanchez arrived and questioned the victim if he was aware of her boyfriend’s relationship with another woman.

Sanchez also asked Veloso if her boyfriend had brought a woman to his hut, which the victim denied.

As a result, Sanchez pulled a gun and shot the victim once in his right arm and leg.

Veloso was rushed to the Talisay City District Hospital, while Sanchez fled.

Following Veloso's identification of Sanchez as the culprit, the Inayawan police led by their station commander, Police Major Jeciree Basitao, launched a follow-up operation and captured Sanchez the following day. (AYB, TPT)