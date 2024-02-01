Woman with pending case nabbed while getting police clearance

A 26-year-old woman who was supposed to get a police clearance at the Cebu City Police Office on Gorordo Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, January 31, 2024, was arrested by the members of the Cebu City Mobile Force Company after it was discovered in her data that she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest related to a cyber libel case.

The accused was identified as Vinzel Quilongquilong, an online seller from Purok Mangga Dapdap, Barangay Poblacion III, Carcar City, southern Cebu.

The warrant of arrest was issued by Judge Glenda Go of the Regional Trial Court Branch 65 in Talisay City on December 4, 2023, against Quilongquilong for violation of Republic Act 10175 or Cyber Crime Prevention Act of 2012 with an allowed bail of P10,000.

Quilongquilong's lawsuit is said to have originated from her Facebook post accusing Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad of using the boxes of DSWD relief goods for political purposes during the May 2022 local and national elections.

The mayor filed a cyber libel case against Quilongquilong on July 8, 2022, and he eventually obtained an arrest order.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), explained that their police clearance is now connected to their E-Warrant.

When Quilongquilong's name was encoded, their system alerted and the computer informed that she had a pending arrest warrant based on the E-Warrant.

After that, the personnel of the Record Section called the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) led by Police Executive Master Sergeant Jobert Panaguiton, which led to Quilongquilong’s detention.

The accused is currently being held in the custodial facility of the CCPO, while the paperwork is being prepared to return the warrant to the court that issued it. (AYB, TPT)