Woman yields 3 kilos of shabu in Mandaue buy-bust

A WOMAN classified as a high-value individual at the regional level yielded 3.050 kilos of suspected shabu worth P20.7 million during a buy-bust operation on M.L Quezon Avenue, Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City, around 1 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2023.

The suspect was identified as Marichu Oyon-Oyon Añora, of legal age, a resident of Barangay Cabancalan, of the mentioned city.

Following reports from their prior detainees that identified Añora as their drug supplier, the Mandaue police conducted surveillance against the suspect for two months.

The Drugs Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office, under the leadership of Lt. Col. Wilfredo Alarcon Jr. and Col. Maribel Getigan, along with the Regional Drugs Enforcement Unit under Col. Gervacio Balmaceda Jr. and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) led by Intelligence Agent 1 Jessie Cabutotan, then initiated the anti-illegal drug operation after conforming Añora's illicit drug activities.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Frank Rudolph Oriol, that Añora’s drug distribution networks include the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Talisay, and Minglanilla town.

The police learned that Añora could get rid of two to three kilograms of suspected shabu in a month, and that amount might go up around holidays like Christmas, New Year, and Sinulog.

The suspect is being interrogated by the police to find out where she obtained her drug supply.

The police also confiscated the suspect's cellphone in an effort to gather more data that would be useful for their investigation.

Añora was previously arrested in Cebu City for drugs, but was released after reaching a plea bargain. (DVG, TPT)