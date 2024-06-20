Woman yields almost P7 million shabu in Mandaue City buy-bust

A woman considered as a high-value drug personality yielded more than a kilogram of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu during a buy-bust at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, on M. Logarta Street, Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

The anti-illegal drug operation was jointly conducted by the City Intelligence Unit, City Drug Enforcement Unit, Regional Drug Enforcement Unit and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), which resulted in the arrest of Lolita Parba Labajo, 46, of Sitio Kimba, Barangay San Roque, Talisay City, and the seizure of 1.025 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P6,970,000. (DVG, TPT)