Woman yields over P100,000 shabu in drug bust

A 33-YEAR-OLD female high-value suspect was arrested in a buy-bust around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2024, on Visitacion Street, B. Rodriguez Extension, Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City.

The culprit was identified as Jackilyn Bacus Tapayan alias "Jak-Jak," a resident of the said place.

Taken from her were 15.72 grams of substance believed to be shabu valued at P106,896, together with P500 in buy-bust money.

Police Major Don Alfred Leanza, chief of Abellana Police Station, said that after learning from Tapayan's neighbors that she was involved in illegal drug business, they monitored her movements for a week before the operation.

It was discovered that Tapayan was detained for a similar offense in November 2017 and was released in December 2023. (AYB, TPT)