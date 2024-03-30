Woman yields P7 million shabu in Bohol drug bust; 2 nabbed in Cebu City

AN alleged drug courier was arrested and illegal drugs worth millions of pesos were seized from her during a buy-bust at around 10:55 on Wednesday March 27, 2024 in Purok 2, Barangay Poblacion, Dauis town, Bohol.

The suspect was identified as Nilfa Limbo, 56, a native of Leyte but currently residing in Barangay Sucat, Parañaque City.

Taken from her were large packs of suspected shabu weighing 1,050 grams with a standard drug price of P7,140,000.

The Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) received information that the illegal narcotics would be delivered to someone in the municipality.

During police interrogation, the suspect claimed to have received the order to transport the drugs from a prisoner at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila.

The BPPO has already identified the drug recipient in Dauis town, but declined to reveal his identity pending an ongoing investigation.

On Good Friday, March 29, the Parian police conducted separate anti-illegal drug operations that resulted in the capture of a drug courier and a collector of illicit drug sales.

Marc Jhozel Masriscal, also known as Mamaw, 28, of Cahipa Street, Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City, was the first to be apprehended by the authorities.

He was taken into custody in Sitio Lower Lumar, Barangay T. Padilla, at around 8:10 p.m.

He was found in possession of two large packs containing what appeared to be shabu and a smaller item, both weighing 10 grams and estimated to be worth P68,000.

Another drug personality was apprehended in Hipodromo around 11:10 p.m.

The suspect was identified as Ismael Salonoy Inopiquez, 57, who is also from Cahipa street.

He yielded eight packs of suspected shabu weighing 10 grams and worth around P68,000 during the operation.

The two drug personalities are now detained at the Parian Police Station. (AYB, TPT)