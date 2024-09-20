Woman’s body found floating in Minglanilla, Cebu

THE body of a woman was found floating in the waters off Lower Calajoan, Minglanilla, Cebu, around 6 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2024.

According to fishermen, they spotted the female victim around 400 meters from the shore.

They immediately reported the incident to the Minglanilla Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Lyndo Ybarita, a member of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office’s Rescue 761, said the woman appeared to be an adult.

Her body had not yet decomposed, indicating she had recently passed away. (DVG)