Women gain ground in cross-border trade

FILIPINO women entrepreneurs are expanding their participation in cross-border trade, with about three in 10 members of a nationwide women’s business network already selling or operating in international markets.

About 30 percent of the roughly 645 entrepreneurs in the Women Strong Network are engaged in cross-border trade, according to Mylene Abiva, Asean Access ambassador.

The network, an initiative of the Women’s Business Council Philippines (WomenBizPH), helps women-owned businesses prepare for export through training, trade exhibitions, business matching, financing and online selling.

Some members have already entered markets outside the Philippines, including an Antipolo-based wild honey producer that has expanded into Europe and a Bohol-based sustainable jewelry maker exporting to the United States.

WomenBizPH said it connects export-ready enterprises with potential buyers and business partners through the Asean Access platform.

The group has also partnered with UBX, the fintech arm of UnionBank, to provide women entrepreneurs with financing options, including collateral-free loans.

Abiva said four women entrepreneurs are set to participate in the Asean Ideas Accelerator Expo in South Korea, giving them additional opportunities to establish international business links.

The push comes as women-led enterprises seek a bigger role in regional trade and supply chains, with support programs focused on moving small businesses beyond domestic markets.

The issue will be highlighted at the 2nd Asean Women Economic Summit (AWES) and Asean Trade Expo which the Philippines will host on Nov. 10-12, 2026, at Okada Manila.

Organized by WomenBizPH, the summit is expected to bring together about 1,000 participants, including 300 international delegates, business leaders, government officials and executives from Asean and other major economies.

Themed “Weaving the Asean Future: Women Driving Innovation, Integration and Inclusion,” the event will include business matching and networking activities, as well as a three-day trade expo featuring businesses from Asean and other participating economies.

WomenBizPH said increasing the participation of women-owned enterprises in international trade could help expand exports, create jobs and enable small businesses to become more competitive in global markets. / KOC