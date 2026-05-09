Women in music who embrace motherhood beyond having children

PREGNANCY and childbirth may be a sacred journey, but the role of a mother extends far beyond biology. This Mother’s Day, May 10, 2026, we honor global music celebrities who do not have children of their own, yet have embraced a nurturing role through their love, advocacy and care for others.

Dolly Parton, 80

It is well known in Hollywood that pop icon Parton does not have biological or adopted children. In an interview with People.com, she said, “God didn’t mean for me to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine.”