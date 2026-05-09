Women in music who embrace motherhood beyond having children

PREGNANCY and childbirth may be a sacred journey, but the role of a mother extends far beyond biology. This Mother’s Day, May 10, 2026, we honor global music celebrities who do not have children of their own, yet have embraced a nurturing role through their love, advocacy and care for others.
Dolly Parton, 80
It is well known in Hollywood that pop icon Parton does not have biological or adopted children. In an interview with People.com, she said, “God didn’t mean for me to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine.”
Bonnie Tyler, 74
Since experiencing a miscarriage at the age of 39, “Total Eclipse of the Heart” hitmaker Tyler has accepted that she would not have children. However, she actively supports the Bobath Children’s Therapy Centre in Wales, which helps children with cerebral palsy.
Kylie Minogue, 57
Australian pop superstar Minogue was affected by her fertility after undergoing breast cancer treatment. “It would be a lie to say there’s not a bit of sadness,” she once said. Today, her nieces, nephews and siblings serve as her support system.
Miley Cyrus, 33
Cyrus has stated that starting a family is not currently a priority, as she focuses on her career and personal growth. She is also the founder of the Happy Hippie Foundation, which supports homeless youth and provides access to education.
Debbie Gibson, 55
The ‘80s pop star has been engaged twice, but both relationships ended. After being diagnosed with Lyme disease, Gibson has prioritized her health over starting a family. Still, she’s a proud aunt to several nephews and nieces.
Maureen McGovern, 76
Known for the hits “The Morning After” and “We May Never Love Like This Again,” McGovern has not remarried since her divorce in 1974. Although she has no children, she remains close to her nieces and nephews.
Liza Minnelli, 80
Legendary performer Minnelli has openly expressed regret about not having children. She has faced fertility challenges and multiple miscarriages. A 2025 documentary portrayed her as surrounded by people who serve as her chosen family.
Stevie Nicks, 77
Fleetwood Mac vocalist Nicks once said in an interview that she chose to dedicate her life to music. “I knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people’s hearts. That was my world’s mission.” / TRC