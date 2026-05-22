Women journalists join safety workshop

Summary:

Women journalists in Cebu joined a national workshop on Thursday, May 21, 2026, aimed at strengthening gender-responsive protection and support mechanisms for female media workers.

PTFoMS Executive Director Jose Torres Jr. stated the agency is adopting a proactive approach by conducting training workshops to help media workers better understand their rights.

Concrete safety measures include signed MOUs with the Public Attorney's Office, Commission on Human Rights, NBI, and Napolcom to provide media workers with legal assistance and protection.

WOMEN journalists in Cebu joined the “Empowering Women Journalists: A National Workshop to Institutionalize Gender-Responsive Media Protection” on Thursday, May 21, 2026, aimed at strengthening protection and support mechanisms for female media workers.

The workshop provided a venue for women journalists to raise concerns and engage in dialogue on issues affecting their profession.

Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) Executive Director Jose Torres Jr. told reporters that while the agency is mandated to assist in the investigation and prosecution of cases involving media killings and attacks against journalists, there is a need to take a more proactive approach.

This includes conducting training workshops for media workers to strengthen awareness of their rights.

“We believe we need to be more proactive. So we are conducting training workshops for the media so they can better understand their rights and what they can do when covering conflicts, disasters, or political issues,” Torres said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

He added that the initiative also focuses on the protection of women journalists, particularly in relation to their rights and conduct in the workplace and during field assignments.

The activity also tackled emergency management during calamities, the importance of mental health support for journalists exposed to stressful and high-risk assignments, and the challenge of disinformation.

The workshop, held in partnership with the private sector, is part of broader efforts to institutionalize gender-responsive media protection and promote the welfare of women journalists.

Interventions

Torres said concrete measures are being implemented, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Public Attorney’s Office to allow media practitioners to avail of legal assistance.

He added that an MOU with the Commission on Human Rights has also been signed to address cases involving violence and abuse in media-related work.

Psychosocial support is likewise being provided to media workers who have experienced distressing or traumatic situations during field assignments.

Separate MOUs have also been established with the National Bureau of Investigation, the Philippine National Police Commission, and other government agencies to address the safety concerns and protection needs of media workers. / DPC