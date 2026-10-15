Women-led MSMEs get higher loan guarantee coverage

THE Philippine Guarantee Corporation (Philguarantee) is offering an additional 5 percent in guarantee coverage for qualified women-owned or women-led micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under a 60-day promotional campaign to improve their access to financing.

In a news release Thursday, Philguarantee said the promotion, launched on Oct. 12, covers eligible loans disbursed by partner lending institutions and guarantee applications submitted or enrolled from Oct. 12 to Dec. 10, 2026.

Under the MSME Credit Guarantee Facility (MCGF), the additional coverage raises the standard guarantee rate from 60 percent to 65 percent, subject to existing program limits. The promotion also covers enterprises where the primary borrower is the wife.

Philguarantee, a government-owned and controlled corporation attached to the Department of Finance, provides credit guarantees for MSMEs, housing, agriculture and other priority sectors.

Its guarantees help reduce lending risks, enabling partner financial institutions to extend credit to more borrowers.

The campaign coincides with the celebration of the International Day of Rural Women on Oct. 15.

Philguarantee president and chief executive officer Alberto Pascual said the initiative seeks to address financing gaps faced by women entrepreneurs.

“Women make up a significant part of our workforce and contribute greatly to our daily operations, leadership, and fulfillment of our mandate,” Pascual said.

He added the corporation was committed to helping women entrepreneurs overcome barriers to financing.

The campaign also aims to integrate Gender and Development (GAD) principles into partner lending institutions’ credit evaluation processes and strengthen collaboration with rural banks, financial institutions and cooperatives to promote financial inclusion among rural women entrepreneurs.

Philguarantee senior vice president and sustainability champion Ian Briones described rural women as the backbone of local economies, citing their contributions to agricultural supply chains, community enterprises and microbusinesses.

“Empowering a woman creates a ripple effect that uplifts entire households, strengthens neighborhoods, and builds generational resilience,” he said.

Senior vice president Nelia Oandasan, chairperson of the corporation’s GAD Focal Point System, urged stakeholders to go beyond compliance in implementing gender initiatives.

She said Philguarantee’s sovereign guarantees could help address collateral barriers that prevent women entrepreneurs, particularly those in rural areas, from accessing financing.

Oandasan also called on partner lending institutions to support the initiative, emphasizing the wider benefits of financing women-led enterprises for families and communities. / PNA