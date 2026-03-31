Women of Cebu: Impacting industries, shaping careers, pursuing purpose

WOMEN across diverse industries from engineering and aviation to healthcare, architecture, business and media shared how their professions have shaped not only their careers, but also their identities, resilience and sense of purpose.

For chemical engineer Hanna Carmelli V. Guelen, working in research and development has meant learning to navigate constant uncertainty. The process of testing, failing, and refining has strengthened her patience and analytical thinking, allowing her to approach challenges with a more solution-oriented mindset. In a male-dominated environment, she has also grown more confident and assertive, learning to trust her expertise and stand firmly by her ideas.

A similar sense of growth is reflected in the experience of civil engineer Genysel Cortes, who describes her journey as one of continuous self-discovery. Managing project demands, coordinating teams, and overcoming on-site challenges have not only sharpened her technical skills, but also reinforced her confidence, accountability, and resilience. Through these experiences, she has learned to take initiative and embrace challenges as opportunities for growth.

In the aviation industry, aircraft maintenance technician Trixie Ycong shares how the field pushed her beyond her limits. Working in spaces where women are often underestimated required her to exert twice the effort to prove herself. Over time, she transformed from someone reserved into a professional who is confident, outspoken and unafraid to take up space, demonstrating that capability is not defined by gender.

In healthcare, optometrist Shanine Izette I. Cortes reflects on how her practice has deepened her empathy and attentiveness. Through patient care, she has developed a greater appreciation for the impact of something as simple as clear vision, learning to listen closely and observe details. Skills that extend beyond the clinic and into her everyday life.

Meanwhile, entrepreneur Trishia Mae Ybanez’s journey highlights the power of persistence and adaptability. From humble beginnings helping in a family-run business to building her own coffee ventures, her story is shaped by continuous learning, risk-taking, and growth. Balancing the roles of business owner and mother, she has come to see womanhood not as a limitation, but as a source of strength grounded in resilience, empathy and intentional leadership.

In architecture, both Judith Monsanto and Sheane Mariz Taborada emphasize the importance of presence and perseverance in male-dominated spaces. Monsanto credits female mentors for reshaping her perspective, showing her that leadership and excellence on-site are not defined by gender but by vision and capability. Taborada, on the other hand, stresses the value of humility and grit, embracing a mindset of continuous learning while asserting authority with professionalism and confidence, even as one of the youngest in the room.

Across all fields, a shared message emerges on the importance of representation. Many emphasized that increasing the presence of women in their industries not only creates more inclusive and balanced workplaces, but also introduces diverse perspectives that strengthen innovation and problem-solving. More importantly, representation serves as a powerful source of inspiration for younger generations, showing them that there is space for them to grow, lead, and succeed.

At the core of these experiences is a shared understanding of empowerment. For many, it is found in being trusted to contribute, having one’s voice heard, and being given the opportunity to grow. It is both personal and collective — rooted in confidence, but also in the ability to uplift others.

Taken together, these stories reflect not a single narrative, but a collective movement, one where women continue to challenge norms, redefine industries and expand what is possible. (NPG)