Women’s boxing match highlights Quest for Champions 6

FORMER World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver atomweight champion Norj Guro and amateur standout Patricia Sumalinog will be featured in an exhibition bout JJ Go presents “Quest for Champions 6” amateur boxing show on March 17, 2024 at the Barangay Alang-Alang Barangay Gym in Mandaue City.

Guro is currently working her way back to a comeback fight, training under the tutelage of renowned Cebuano trainer Brix Flores at the Noy Pacing Flores Boxing Academy in Mandaue City.

Guro last fought in 2022 in Japan. She went up in weight and lost to Riyuna Yoshikawa by unanimous decision in a World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific Women’s minimumweight title fight.

Guro is 12-8-1 with four knockouts.

Sumalinog is currently a member of the Philippine Women’s National Boxing Team. The 18-year-old Sumalinog is gold medal winner in Batang Pinoy in 2019 in Palawan and she recently also won a gold in the Philippine National Games last year in Manila.

Sumalinog is currently focusing on her first international tournament later this year.

“She wanted to turn pro but now she’s focused on the amateurs,” Flores told SunStar Cebu. “She’ll be competing in an international tournament in November.”

The event features some of the most promising grassroots fighters in 14 amatuer bouts.

The event is a tribute to the 20th death anniversary of legendary trainer Noy Pacing Flores, Brix’s father. / EKA