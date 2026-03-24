Women’s Month: Empowering Cebuano Women Weavers Through Upcycled Materials

THIS Women’s Month, the “Scraps of Hope” program has been launched to support a community of Cebuano women weavers in transforming upcycled materials into beautiful, handcrafted products.

Launched in celebration of Global Recycling Day on March 19, Aboitiz Foundation Inc., Visayan Electric, and RAFI Microfinance partnered with program beneficiaries to champion a powerful message: hope can be woven from scraps.

The “Scraps of Hope” program equips local women weavers with skills training and essential tools, enabling them to generate a steady source of income and strengthen their livelihoods. It also provides support to local sewing enterprises, contributing to Cebu’s growing upcycling and circular economy sector.

This collaboration reaffirms the shared mission of each partner organization—to uplift communities through sustainable, livelihood-driven initiatives. (PR)