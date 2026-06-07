Wonggoys serve up this season’s anthem, ‘Pickleball State of Mind’

Known for their catchy melodies, vibrant live performances and tracks such as “Ako” and “Way Blema,” The Wonggoys have long been a staple of Cebu’s live music scene. Through their feel-good sound, engaging stage presence and ability to turn every performance into a shared experience, the band has built a loyal following across the Visayas and Mindanao. For more than 15 years, they have blended groove-driven rhythms, pop sensibilities, and relatable storytelling, making them a favorite at venues, music festivals, and events throughout the region.

Now, The Wonggoys have officially released their latest single, “Pickleball State of Mind,” which dropped on June 5, 2026. The track carries the band’s signature upbeat energy and infectious charm while embracing the growing popularity of pickleball. Positioned as an anthem for the sport’s thriving community, the song captures the camaraderie and joy that players experience on and off the court.

“We discovered pickleball in Hawaii in 2022 and were instantly hooked. By 2025, the sport surged in the Philippines, so we created this song as an anthem,” shared Bill Wong. “Pickleball State of Mind embodies how the game makes us feel and how it brings people together. This type of song fits the chill and comfy feel, making it entirely within our vibe.”

With its upbeat pop-driven sound and uplifting spirit, the song reflects what The Wonggoys do best: creating music that brings people together. More than just a track, “Pickleball State of Mind” celebrates a lifestyle that values fun, movement and connection — qualities that the band believes have always defined their music.

As they celebrate more than 15 years in the industry, The Wonggoys continue to evolve while staying true to the sound that first resonated with audiences. Building on releases such as their 2023 advocacy-driven single “Plastic,” the band remains committed to creating music that is both meaningful and accessible. / PR S