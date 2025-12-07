Word of the year: 'Rage bait'

So many things have made it into the dictionary lately, but this year, one piece of internet slang was crowned Word of the Year.

Oxford University Press (OUP) chose “rage bait,” defining it as online content deliberately crafted to trigger anger or outrage by being frustrating, provocative, or offensive, usually posted to increase traffic or engagement. It’s a term that perfectly captures the way today’s digital spaces increasingly reward provocation.

According to Oxford, its rise reflects something deeper happening online. “With 2025’s news cycle dominated by social unrest, debates about the regulation of online content, and concerns over digital wellbeing, our experts noticed that the use of rage bait this year has evolved to signal a deeper shift in how we talk about attention — both how it is given and how it is sought after — engagement and ethics online. The word has tripled in usage in the last 12 months,” as reported by OUP in its website.

The Oxford Word of the Year may be a standalone word or a full expression, so long as its lexicographers regard it as one cohesive unit of meaning. Interestingly, OUP stated that the term dates back to a 2002 Usenet post that described the irritation a driver feels when someone flashes their headlights to pass — hinting at its roots in deliberate agitation, according to the publisher.

How to identify it

It’s everywhere if you look closely. Today, rage bait shows up in posts that begin with “I might get cancelled for this…” only to deliver an obnoxious take, or in so-called “hot takes” designed not to spark discussion but to inflame it. Some argue that people should be free to say whatever they want, but freedom of speech doesn’t erase the responsibility of knowing when the intent is clearly manipulative. Rage bait has become a mainstream newsroom term around the world, influencing headlines, thumbnails, and strategies built around clicks and emotional triggers.

Recognizing rage bait is one thing; resisting it is another. Rage bait works because it hijacks your emotions — especially anger — and demands an immediate response, according to women-led therapy platform On Par Therapy.

At its core, rage bait is about control — over your emotions, your attention, your time and your peace. The platform adds that the truth is you have more control than the person trying to provoke you. Every time you refuse to take the bait, you reclaim your autonomy. Every time you respond thoughtfully instead of reactively, you break the cycle of manipulation. Every time you prioritize your peace over someone else’s drama, you choose yourself. Rage bait becomes a test of your boundaries and self-awareness, and learning how to navigate it is a step toward becoming the kind of person who can stay calm in the storm.