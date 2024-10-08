Work-from-home drives Filipino job satisfaction

EMPLOYERS are being urged to offer flexible work arrangements and career development opportunities to retain their workforce, following findings from the 2024 Employee Job Happiness Index by Jobstreet by SEEK.

The report revealed that the work-from-home (WFH) setup has become a key driver of job satisfaction among Filipino employees. Remote workers scored an average Happiness Index of 4.82 out of 7, higher than the overall average of 4.52. These employees also rated their work-life balance satisfaction even higher, at 4.92.

The survey, which explored job satisfaction factors, found that 85 percent of the 900 respondents reported neutral or positive feelings about their jobs, a significant jump from the 68 percent recorded before the pandemic. Respondents highlighted work mobility, work-life balance, and an inclusive work environment as critical factors contributing to their satisfaction.

Regionally, employees in the National Capital Region (NCR) reported the lowest job satisfaction levels, with an average score of 4.46. This was attributed to the region’s heavy traffic and stressful commutes. In contrast, workers from Mindanao scored the highest, averaging 4.59 out of 7.

Generational differences also emerged, with Gen Z workers (ages 23-27) reporting the lowest job happiness at 4.28, reflecting a gap in expectations, as younger employees often prioritize career growth and mentorship. Married or partnered employees reported higher satisfaction at 4.60, compared to single employees at 4.46, likely due to a better work-life balance.

The survey highlighted that Filipino workers are happier when provided with the right work arrangements and career growth opportunities. Remote workers showed the highest satisfaction, emphasizing how the pandemic normalized the WFH setup.

Jobstreet’s managing director Dannah Majarocon stressed the importance of adapting to these evolving workforce demands: “Offering flexible work arrangements and career development opportunities is crucial for retaining happy and motivated employees.” / KOC