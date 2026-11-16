Work like Hyve: 12 years of storytelling from Cebu's skate-born creatives

The start of HyveCreative

The idea of forming a group came from a friend who encouraged Ambalong to give the crew a name and a logo, something that could also appeal to wedding clients. And so, the name came from another shared interest. Inspired by StarCraft’s elite units, they settled on Hyve.

At first, the work revolved around weddings and debuts, documenting couples and young women marking important milestones. Friends from the skate scene came along to help, and the crew grew through word of mouth. Fam (Kenneth Asprer) was among the first to join, followed by others who brought their own interests and skills to the group.

For Rigor and Ambalong, building a team of passionate filmmakers also meant creating opportunities for their friends. They hoped to make the work sustainable enough for their peers to eventually leave their other jobs and pursue filmmaking full-time.

Finding stories worth telling

By 2014, the projects were becoming more varied, and the team was learning which kinds of work they wanted to take on. There were periods of burnout and jobs that left them questioning whether the effort was worth it. They began to see the need to grow beyond their early work and take on projects with a clearer sense of purpose.

A major telecommunications collaboration brought their first out-of-town coverage and their first same-day edit outside the wedding circuit. It also put the team’s chemistry to the test. Through hours of brainstorming and collaboration, Hyve began to work much like a hive, with each member contributing ideas, taking on a role and working in sync to bring the project to life.

‘‘We wanted to highlight the culture of the place, not just cover the event. So we asked ourselves, how can we tell the story of the place if we don’t immerse ourselves in the fun,’’ Rigor said.

Whenever they had the opportunity to tell stories outside Cebu, they made it a point to capture the character and culture of each destination. There was room to be fun and playful, he said, but the work also called for focus and commitment when the situation demanded it.

That instinct continues to shape how he approaches filmmaking. ‘‘Ten years from now, when you look back at it, you shouldn’t cringe. That’s the kind of storytelling we want.’’

Purpose-driven

It was in documentary work that Hyve found its footing as storytellers. In a way, the crew had been doing this from the start, when they picked up cameras to document the skateboarding scene they were part of. Event coverage follows a program, but a documentary asks you to spend time with people until you understand them. For Rigor, no project taught the team that better than the Loboc Children’s Choir.

In a small town in Bohol, a public school teacher gathered a group of schoolchildren to sing at local events. Years later, that group was performing on national and international stages. Through Hyve’s lens, the story went beyond the voices and performances to the people behind them: the community and the years of dedication that carried the choir that far.

‘‘The outcome should be purpose-driven. We really tried exploring documentary work, and I think that’s where we were able to harness our skills the most,’’ Rigor said.

That sense of purpose also takes them back to where the crew began. Skateboarding remains part of Hyve’s work beyond the camera. Rigor and Asprer support Go Skate Day, the annual June gathering that celebrates Cebu’s skateboarding community.

Rigor and his friends are also involved with Push Philippines, a UK-Philippines nonprofit working to grow skateboarding communities and make the sport more accessible to young people across the country. He contributes videos for its social media platforms and fundraising efforts, documenting the community and making a case for its continued support. Through these projects, local skaters also gain visibility, with their stories and portfolios helping introduce them to a wider audience.

‘‘It’s something we do because we want to be proud of the Cebu skateboarding scene. The community has so much to offer, and we want people to see that.’’

Most people would say not to choose art because there’s no money in it. Hyve chose the work anyway, betting on each other. Project after project proved them right, including coverage of one of the country’s biggest sporting events year after year. What made the risk worth taking, Rigor said, was the team’s trust in one another and their shared drive.

The dream team

As the projects grew, so did the demands of running a creative business. The friends had to learn how to work through creative differences, manage heavier workloads and divide responsibilities. Kyle Savage eventually took on much of the administrative work and task delegation, allowing the team to focus on their respective roles.

‘‘We’re really a team. We’re not just a collective of freelancers who happen to come together for a project,’’ Franz Fua, the team’s producer said.

Hyve now has 12 members, led by co-founder and director Rigor and co-founder and editor Ambalong. Savage serves as managing director, alongside creative director Justin Muring and producer Fua. The rest of the team includes videographer and accounts head Asprer, underwater cinematographer Jee Yapsangco, senior editor Nikko Caballero, videographers Mikhail Ebisa, Sven Schmid and Dylan Astilla, and editor-animator Alcy Salazar.