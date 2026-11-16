Work like Hyve: 12 years of storytelling from Cebu's skate-born creatives

It was 2013, and Cliff Rigor and Mark Ambalong spent most of their time in Cebu’s skateboarding scene. They didn’t own a camera. Their friend Dani Bautista, a filmmaker and skateboarder, did. He filmed their tricks and edited the footage while Mark watched and learned.
‘‘We were really passionate about skateboarding. We would take videos, experiment and learn along the way,’’ Rigor said.
Then filmmaker Paul Soriano made a student short film about Cebu’s skateboarding scene, and the group helped tell the stories of three skaters: a newcomer, a veteran and one from the United States. The film made the Top 10 of the Metro Manila Film Festival’s student short film competition and earned a Jury’s Choice recognition in 2011.
‘‘That was when we started saving up for a camera. Mark even worked in a call center so we could eventually buy our own equipment.’’
Twelve years on, the friends who once filmed their skate sessions have built a creative team telling stories from Cebu and other parts of the country.
The start of HyveCreative
The idea of forming a group came from a friend who encouraged Ambalong to give the crew a name and a logo, something that could also appeal to wedding clients. And so, the name came from another shared interest. Inspired by StarCraft’s elite units, they settled on Hyve.
At first, the work revolved around weddings and debuts, documenting couples and young women marking important milestones. Friends from the skate scene came along to help, and the crew grew through word of mouth. Fam (Kenneth Asprer) was among the first to join, followed by others who brought their own interests and skills to the group.
For Rigor and Ambalong, building a team of passionate filmmakers also meant creating opportunities for their friends. They hoped to make the work sustainable enough for their peers to eventually leave their other jobs and pursue filmmaking full-time.
Finding stories worth telling
By 2014, the projects were becoming more varied, and the team was learning which kinds of work they wanted to take on. There were periods of burnout and jobs that left them questioning whether the effort was worth it. They began to see the need to grow beyond their early work and take on projects with a clearer sense of purpose.
A major telecommunications collaboration brought their first out-of-town coverage and their first same-day edit outside the wedding circuit. It also put the team’s chemistry to the test. Through hours of brainstorming and collaboration, Hyve began to work much like a hive, with each member contributing ideas, taking on a role and working in sync to bring the project to life.
‘‘We wanted to highlight the culture of the place, not just cover the event. So we asked ourselves, how can we tell the story of the place if we don’t immerse ourselves in the fun,’’ Rigor said.
Whenever they had the opportunity to tell stories outside Cebu, they made it a point to capture the character and culture of each destination. There was room to be fun and playful, he said, but the work also called for focus and commitment when the situation demanded it.
That instinct continues to shape how he approaches filmmaking. ‘‘Ten years from now, when you look back at it, you shouldn’t cringe. That’s the kind of storytelling we want.’’
Purpose-driven
It was in documentary work that Hyve found its footing as storytellers. In a way, the crew had been doing this from the start, when they picked up cameras to document the skateboarding scene they were part of. Event coverage follows a program, but a documentary asks you to spend time with people until you understand them. For Rigor, no project taught the team that better than the Loboc Children’s Choir.
In a small town in Bohol, a public school teacher gathered a group of schoolchildren to sing at local events. Years later, that group was performing on national and international stages. Through Hyve’s lens, the story went beyond the voices and performances to the people behind them: the community and the years of dedication that carried the choir that far.
‘‘The outcome should be purpose-driven. We really tried exploring documentary work, and I think that’s where we were able to harness our skills the most,’’ Rigor said.
That sense of purpose also takes them back to where the crew began. Skateboarding remains part of Hyve’s work beyond the camera. Rigor and Asprer support Go Skate Day, the annual June gathering that celebrates Cebu’s skateboarding community.
Rigor and his friends are also involved with Push Philippines, a UK-Philippines nonprofit working to grow skateboarding communities and make the sport more accessible to young people across the country. He contributes videos for its social media platforms and fundraising efforts, documenting the community and making a case for its continued support. Through these projects, local skaters also gain visibility, with their stories and portfolios helping introduce them to a wider audience.
‘‘It’s something we do because we want to be proud of the Cebu skateboarding scene. The community has so much to offer, and we want people to see that.’’
Most people would say not to choose art because there’s no money in it. Hyve chose the work anyway, betting on each other. Project after project proved them right, including coverage of one of the country’s biggest sporting events year after year. What made the risk worth taking, Rigor said, was the team’s trust in one another and their shared drive.
The dream team
As the projects grew, so did the demands of running a creative business. The friends had to learn how to work through creative differences, manage heavier workloads and divide responsibilities. Kyle Savage eventually took on much of the administrative work and task delegation, allowing the team to focus on their respective roles.
‘‘We’re really a team. We’re not just a collective of freelancers who happen to come together for a project,’’ Franz Fua, the team’s producer said.
Hyve now has 12 members, led by co-founder and director Rigor and co-founder and editor Ambalong. Savage serves as managing director, alongside creative director Justin Muring and producer Fua. The rest of the team includes videographer and accounts head Asprer, underwater cinematographer Jee Yapsangco, senior editor Nikko Caballero, videographers Mikhail Ebisa, Sven Schmid and Dylan Astilla, and editor-animator Alcy Salazar.
Rigor values the different personalities and interests each member brings. He does not expect everyone to have the same creative references or to be defined solely by the work they do. In fact, he encourages them to pursue interests outside filmmaking, believing those experiences give them more to bring into a project.
That openness also informs how he sees Cebu’s creative scene today. More young creatives are finding space to experiment and express themselves, even when they come from outside the country’s major production centers. He finds that encouraging.
Hyve, too, grew up outside those centers. Rigor said the group never felt the need to shrink itself or imitate others to be taken seriously.
‘‘We have that Cebuano pride. We know we can compete nationwide. We can talk to everyone without being intimidated. Some of the big shots might see us as too young, but we never took that as an insult. We saw it as an opportunity to bring a fresher perspective.’’
After 12 years, the crew has grown well beyond its original circle of skaters. But Rigor’s advice to those starting out is still rooted in the curiosity that brought them together.
‘‘Just stay curious, and don’t make this job your personality.’’
That means continuing to skate, make art, explore other interests and stay close to the communities around them. There will always be something worth documenting, he said, as long as they keep looking.