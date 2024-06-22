Work on CCMC ‘soon to resume’

A TOTAL of P700 million in savings is still available to continue the construction of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

In an interview on Saturday, June 22, 2024, City Councilor Jerry Guardo, who chairs the infrastructure committee, said the available funds come from the P1 billion, which was awarded to the contractor M.E Sicat Construction.

The contract, though, was terminated in 2022 due to delays. As a result, the remaining amount was declared as saving of the City Government.

Guardo said the P1 billion contract was signed during the time of the late mayor Edgardo Labella.

He said the City’s engineering department is now preparing the Program of Work and Estimate (Powe) so that the project can be bid out again.

The Powe will then be submitted to Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia for review.

Guardo said he hopes the project will be bid out by the last week of July or the first week of August.

He said that with the available savings, the City will be able to complete the third floor until part of the seventh floor.

“Once ma-bid out ni siya, this will complete a portion of the third floor, complete the fourth floor level, fifth, sixth, including portion of the seventh floor,” Guardo said.

He said engineering department is prioritizing the service elevators at CCMC to bring patients to different floors.

At the moment, patients have a difficult time accessing different levels of the building because of the lack of elevators, he said.

Guardo said the acting mayor wants to fast-track the completion of the CCMC.

Garcia told Cebu City’s Public Information Office on Friday, June 21, that he will create a task force that will oversee the completion of the CCMC in six months.

“Atong buhaton ani. Gusto gyud ta nga mahuman na gyud ni atong CCMC. So, mag meeting ta every week until mahuman ni ang CCMC,” he said.

(We will do this. We want the new CCMC to be finished. So we will meet every week until the facility is completed.)

Garcia said he will sign a memorandum that will create the Task Force CCMC next week.

Garcia said the task force will oversee and monitor the construction of the 10-story hospital.

Last December, Mayor Michael Rama, who is currently serving a six-month preventive suspension, promised that the new CCMC would be completed last February.

He had vowed to complete the 10th floor at no cost to the City Government, saying, “We already have the money, money that did not come from City Hall.”

However, construction of the seventh to 10th floors has been put on hold while tests are being conducted to check the status of the first sixth floors, which were built by other contractors.

In March 2023, it was revealed that four Filipino private companies and a group of Chinese businessmen had pledged nearly P1 billion in funds to complete the construction of the CCMC’s eighth to 10th floors.

It was reported that the Cebu Medical Society would receive the pledges from the private entities. This was for the sake of transparency and to avoid issues of government officials pocketing the donations.

The three floors of the hospital that are currently being utilized house the outpatient department and some in-patient services.

Once completed, the fourth floor will house the operating room and delivery room complex, while the fifth floor will house the pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) and other ICU facilities. The sixth floor will house administration offices, while the seventh floor will house the Operation Smile, a cleft care center and an eye institute.

The construction began on July 4, 2015, during Rama’s second term as mayor. The hospital replaced the old CCMC building, which was damaged by the 2013 Bohol and Cebu earthquake. / AML