Work on CCSC oval ‘to be finished’ in Feb.

WORK on the oval track at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) is only 30 percent finished.

According to CCSC executive director Jovito Taburada, the target completion to replace its rubberized surface is February 2024.

He said the bidding process was delayed, which is why it has taken so long, but he did not elaborate.

He said the CCSC has been losing at least P60,000 in daily income since it was closed nearly six months ago.

“I-bid man gud ni nato gud. Mao man ni palisiya sa gobyerno. Dili man nato madali-dali gawas kung private sector,” he told members of the media on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

(The project had to undergo bidding as part of government policy. We could not rush it unless it was a private sector venture.)

Bernard Ricablanca, member of Task Force Palaro, said Cebu City Sports Commissioner John Pages told him the swimming pool, which is already around 80 percent complete, will be open to the public in December.

Ricablanca said aside from the oval track and the pool, they are also working on the rehabilitation of the hallways, offices, showers and comfort rooms in the CCSC.

He said they will build an arch in the back, an arch facing Central Bank and another arch facing Emall that will serve as main entrances for the Palarong Pambansa in July, which Cebu City is hosting.

He said civil works are on track, adding that they are confident everything will be finished on time.

He said Mayor Michael Rama wanted all civil works completed by March.

According to Ricablanca, the Department of Education is also preparing for the event.

“They are also doing their part to repair and rehabilitate all 20-26 schools nga ilang giandam (that they are preparing to house athletes from different parts of the country) for the Palaro,” he said.

More than 12,000 student-athletes with their coaches are expected to be in Cebu for the annual multi-sport event. The City, though, expects the number to be higher, to include the athletes’ families and friends who want to watch the games.

The City built the CCSC, then called the Abellana Sports Complex, to serve as the main venue for the 1994 Palarong Pambansa.