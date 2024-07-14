Work on Lapu skyway to get off ground

The construction of the Lapu-Lapu Expressway (LLEX), aimed at reducing travel time to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), is set to begin soon.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan made this announcement during his speech at the Tourism Dialogue event on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at Shangri-La Mactan. Chan disclosed that the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Premium Megastructures Inc. (PMI) and a new partner, the MVP Group of Companies, for the project will take place this week.

“By next week, we will be signing the memorandum of understanding with the proponent PMI and the new partner, which is the Manny Pangilinan group. After the signing next week, we will immediately begin the project,” Chan said.

The mayor added that the new proponent has the “capacity and capability” to build the project and is already expediting the implementation of the LLEX.

The MVP Group of Companies includes the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., which is in the business of developing and operating toll roads not only in the Philippines, but also in Indonesia and Vietnam.

According to its website, it is the biggest toll road developer in the Philippines, with a current portfolio of tollways that includes the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, the Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway, the Cavite-Laguna Expressway, the NLEX Connector Road and the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), or Cebu’s third bridge.

Once completed, the 12-kilometer, four-lane skyway will be the first of its kind in the Visayas and Mindanao region, providing travelers a faster route from the CCLEX to the MCIA.

The P25 billion project, which had been delayed twice due to document issues and alignment revisions, is expected to resolve traffic congestion in the Marigondon and Calawisan areas.

James Allan Sayson, Lapu-Lapu City legal officer, confirmed to SunStar Cebu on July 14, 2024, that they are still finalizing the alignment of the LLEX.

Initially, the project will connect the Pilipog Bridge, which connects the town of Cordova to Lapu-Lapu City, going to the MCIA.

The skyway will start in Barangay Babag 2, passing through the Mactan Economic Zone, Mactan Aviation Road and Barangays Pajac, Buaya, Bankal and Ibo before ending in Pusok.

In addition to the LLEX, Chan announced other significant projects:

A City-funded socialized housing project on a two-hectare lot donated by Johndorf Ventures Corp. will begin construction in August. The P227 million project in Barangay Calawisan aims to relocate informal settlers from hazard-prone coastal areas.

The fourth bridge and coastal road project is scheduled for bidding this year. The bridge will connect the Cansaga area in Consolacion, Cebu, to Marina Seaview in Lapu-Lapu City.

A coastal road project with an initial budget of P320 million will feature a boardwalk.

Chan emphasized that these projects, particularly the six-lane coastal road with its boardwalk, will provide new recreational spaces for walking, jogging and biking. / DPC