Work on Pulangbato bridge resumes fast

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has vowed to finally complete the long-delayed reinforced deck girder bridge in Sitio Candarong, Barangay Pulangbato, that has been left unfinished for years.

On Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, Archival led the groundbreaking ceremony marking the resumption of construction.

The P27 million project, contracted to SJ Bonifacio Builders, is targeted for completion within six months.

“This project has been dragging on for far too long. I already requested the contractor to double-time, work both day and night, so residents can use the bridge as soon as possible,” Archival said.

If construction work is fast-tracked, the mayor hopes the bridge will be operational before January 2026.

Archival also appealed for patience from residents as the construction work may cause some noise and inconvenience.

The original construction of the bridge began in 2023 with a P24-million contract awarded to SBD Builders Inc.

However, despite a 60-day extension moving the completion deadline to Sept. 30, 2024, the firm delivered only 36.02 percent of the work.

Pulangbato officials said the company’s lack of equipment left the project with a negative slippage of 63.98 percent.

Frustrated by the delays, Barangay Pulangbato declared a “state of emergency” in October 2024, prompting the City Council to terminate the contract with SBD Builders due to its poor performance.

The City had already released about P7 million as down payment before cutting ties with the contractor.

Unsafe routes

The major delays forced residents and motorists to resort to unsafe alternatives and makeshift routes along the riverbed, putting their safety at risk.

The temporary routes often become impassable during heavy rains, when strong currents and rising water levels make it dangerous. Several motorcycle riders have also been injured due to the slippery surface.

Archival said the City Government will provide all necessary support to avoid further setbacks.

The new bridge will not only provide a permanent and safer crossing; but will also replace the old steel structure that was destroyed by Typhoon Odette in 2021.

Once completed, it will serve as a vital link connecting Pulangbato to upland barangays such as Sirao, Guba, and Agsungot, making travel to and from the downtown area easier.

Archival also used the groundbreaking ceremony to update barangay leaders on other City Hall projects. These include the continuation of road asphalting works by the end of 2025 and the City’s shift to renewable energy through solar-powered initiatives.

Streetlights across Cebu City will be replaced gradually with solar units; while the Association of Barangay Councils building is currently being converted into a solar-powered facility.

Archival called for cooperation between the City Government and barangays to ensure the timely completion of infrastructure projects. / CAV