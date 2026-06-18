Workers embrace AI faster than firms, exposing gaps

FILIPINOS are embracing artificial intelligence (AI) faster than the companies they work for, creating a leadership gap that could determine whether businesses thrive or fall behind in what executives describe as a rapidly emerging “intelligence economy.”

Speaking at a Technology and Innovation Forum on Thursday, June 18, 2026, Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) president Donald Lim said 86 percent of Filipino professionals are already using AI tools in their work, placing the country among the world’s most active users at the individual level.

Yet only about 15 percent of Philippine companies have formally adopted AI at the organizational level.

“The gap is not talent. Our people are already there. The gap is not technology. The tools are cheap, accessible and often free,” Lim said. “The gap is leadership.”

According to Lim, many Filipino workers have independently integrated AI into their daily tasks, often through personal subscriptions and devices, while businesses have been slower to establish policies, governance systems and investment plans that would allow the technology to be deployed across entire organizations.

The disparity comes as AI is increasingly becoming a major driver of global economic growth.

Compute-led economy

Lim said the world economy is undergoing a structural shift from consumption-led growth to what he described as a “compute-led economy,” where investment in AI infrastructure, cloud computing and data systems is becoming a key source of expansion.

Global economic growth is expected to remain between 2.7 percent and 3.2 percent this year despite higher energy costs and geopolitical uncertainties, he said, largely because AI-related capital spending is offsetting weaker consumer demand.

“The engine of growth is shifting from people spending to businesses building,” Lim said.

He noted that companies worldwide are investing heavily in AI infrastructure, helping sustain economic activity even as traditional growth drivers slow.

At the same time, AI is reshaping labor markets at an unprecedented pace.

Impact on jobs

Citing World Economic Forum projections, Lim said AI and related technologies are expected to create about 170 million jobs globally by 2030 while displacing 92 million existing roles, resulting in a net gain of 78 million jobs.

The challenge, however, is that workers losing jobs may not be the same people qualified to fill newly created positions.

“The real issue is not whether there will be jobs. The issue is whether people will have the skills required for those jobs,” he said.

The World Economic Forum estimates that 59 percent of the global workforce will require some form of reskilling or upskilling by 2030, while 40 percent of the skills used in today’s jobs are expected to change within the same period.

Lim said workers who can effectively collaborate with AI tools are already commanding salary premiums in many industries.

AI fluency

“AI fluency is becoming a measurable advantage in the labor market,” he said. “The skill requirements inside jobs are changing even if the jobs themselves remain.”

For the Philippines, the urgency is particularly pronounced.

According to data cited by Lim from the International Labor Organization, roughly 12.7 million Filipino jobs are exposed to generative AI technologies, equivalent to more than a quarter of the country’s employed workforce and the highest exposure rate among Asean economies.

Exposure does not necessarily mean job losses, he emphasized. Rather, it means AI can perform or assist with some tasks currently done by workers.

Only about 3.6 percent of Philippine jobs fall into the category of high displacement risk.

Instead, AI is expected to transform roles by automating repetitive tasks while increasing demand for human capabilities such as judgment, relationship management, negotiation and decision-making.

Lim pointed to the country’s business process outsourcing industry as an example. Despite concerns over automation, the sector continues to expand and is projected to support nearly two million jobs and generate about $42 billion in revenue.

“The model is not AI replacing people. The model is AI handling routine work while humans manage the interactions that require empathy, judgment and problem-solving,” he said.

Data management, workforce development

To capitalize on the opportunity, Lim urged companies to prioritize data management and workforce development.

He said firms should build clear data strategies and treat AI-related training as a core business investment rather than merely an HR initiative.

“If your people’s AI skills are not growing quarter after quarter, that is a leadership metric,” he said.

The stakes are high, he added, because the same technology can produce two very different futures: one where AI boosts productivity and creates broadly shared prosperity, and another where workers are left behind because businesses and institutions fail to adapt.

“The technology is the same,” Lim said. “The difference is the choices leaders make today.” / KOC