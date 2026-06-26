Workers press RTWPB 7 to act on wage petitions

WORKERS and labor groups in Central Visayas have pressed the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas (RTWPB 7) to act on pending wage hike petitions, saying employees can no longer afford to wait for higher pay as the region continues to grapple with rising prices.

The appeal came during a public consultation on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at the ABC Building in Cebu City, where labor organizations urged the wage board to speed up its decision on several petitions seeking higher minimum wages. The consultation forms part of RTWPB 7's wage-fixing process, which gathers the views of workers, employers and other stakeholders before the board issues a wage order.

One of the petitions was filed by the BPO Industry Employees' Network (Bien) Cebu, which is seeking a P1,200 daily minimum wage across Central Visayas. RTWPB 7 accepted and docketed the petition after the group complied with documentary requirements.

The Philippine Statistics Authority earlier reported that Central Visayas posted a 10.8 percent inflation rate in May, the highest among all regions in the country, with food prices remaining the main driver of inflation.

Workers seek higher wages

Labor leaders said the current daily minimum wage no longer keeps pace with the rising cost of living, citing sustained increases in food, transportation, fuel and other household expenses. They argued that inflation has eroded workers' purchasing power, leaving many families struggling to meet basic needs.

The existing wage order, which took effect in October 2025, sets the minimum wage at P540 per day in Class A areas and P500 per day in Class B areas.”

How the wage classifications work

The Class A and Class B classifications used by RTWPB 7 are geographic wage classifications rather than income or city classifications. It groups cities and municipalities according to economic conditions, urbanization, business activity and the cost of living so that minimum wages better reflect local conditions.

Class A covers the Expanded Metro Cebu, including the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Carcar, Danao, Naga and Talisay, along with the municipalities of Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova, Liloan, Minglanilla and San Fernando. Workers in these areas receive the higher regional minimum wage.

Class B covers the cities of Bogo and Toledo in Cebu; Tagbilaran City in Bohol; and the cities of Bais, Bayawan, Canlaon, Dumaguete, Guihulngan and Tanjay in Negros Oriental. It also includes all municipalities in Cebu, Bohol and Negros Oriental that are not classified as Class A.

The classifications are determined under the Wage Rationalization Act and National Wages and Productivity Commission guidelines.

The RTWPB 7 considers the cost of living, inflation, consumer prices, urbanization, industry concentration, employment, productivity, employers' capacity to pay and the socioeconomic conditions of each locality. The system differs across the country, with each regional wage board adopting classifications suited to its own economic landscape.

Meaningful wage hike sought

Ariel Sarsaba, chairman of Driver Solidarity Philippines Inc., questioned the consultation process, saying workers such as gasoline station attendants have yet to receive meaningful wage increases or sufficient benefits.

“Ang kanang data, di na makatabang namo. Ang aksyon ninyo maoy makatabang namo,” Sarsaba said.

(Those data no longer help us. Your action is what will help us.)

Sarsaba also questioned the need for further consultations if wage adjustments are already based on established formulas and computations.

For his part, Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo – Kilusang Mayo Uno leader Jaime Paglinawan said a substantial wage increase would improve workers' purchasing power while stimulating economic activity. The group is seeking a P700 wage increase in Class B areas and a P660 increase in Class A areas.

“Aksyon ang gikinahanglan namo gikan sa RTWPB kay hinay kaayo ang RTWPB, hinay pa sa bao,” Paglinawan said.

(What we need from the RTWPB is action because it is moving too slowly, even slower than a turtle.)

Eli San Fernando of Kamanggagawa Party-list said a P100 wage increase would not address workers' needs.

“Lahat na tumaas, sahod na lang ang wala,” San Fernando said.

(Everything has gone up except wages.)

San Fernando said wage adjustments should reflect the actual cost of living.

Limits of RTWPB's authority

During the closing portion of the consultation, RTWPB 7's management sector representative Dr. Philip N. Tan acknowledged the frustrations raised by workers but said some concerns were directed at the wrong institution.

“You’re barking at the wrong tree,” Tan said, explaining that several issues raised during the consultation involve broader economic and policy matters beyond RTWPB 7's authority.

Despite the differing positions presented during the consultation, labor groups renewed their call for an immediate wage increase and urged RTWPB 7 to resolve the pending wage petitions. (Gwenyth Borgonia and Sheryn Mae Sinoy, UV interns)