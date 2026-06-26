Workers seek P700 pay increase in Central Visayas

LABOR groups in Central Visayas are pushing for a P700 wage increase in Class B areas and a P660 increase in Class A areas.

During a public consultation on Thursday, June 25, 2026, labor leaders told the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board Central Visayas (RTWPB 7) that workers can no longer afford to wait for a wage increase amid rising prices of basic goods and services.

They argued that the current P540 daily minimum wage in Central Visayas is no longer enough to cover the rising costs of food, transportation, fuel and other basic necessities.

“Aksyon ang gikinahanglan namo gikan sa RTWPB kay hinay kaayo ang RTWPB, hinay pa sa bao (What we need is action from the RTWPB because the RTWPB is very slow, slower than a turtle),” said Jaime Paglinawan, chairman of AMA Sugbo-KMU.

Paglinawan said a substantial wage increase would not only benefit workers but also help stimulate economic activity through increased purchasing power.

The consultation, held at the ABC Building in Cebu City, forms part of RTWPB-7’s wage-fixing mandate.

The board said the activity aimed to gather information on prevailing economic conditions and the sentiments of workers, employers and other stakeholders before deciding on a possible wage adjustment.

Ariel Sarsaba, chairman of Driver Solidarity Philippines Inc., questioned the consultation process, saying that workers, including gasoline station pump attendants, have not received wage increases or sufficient benefits.

“The data will not help us. Only your action will,” Sarsaba said in Cebuano, adding that workers have long been waiting for government action despite existing wage studies and computations.

Sarsaba also questioned the need for consultations if wage adjustments are already based on established formulas and computations.

Eli San Fernando of Kamanggagawa Party-list argued that a P100 wage increase would not be enough to address workers’ needs.

“Lahat na tumaas, sahod nalang ang wala (Everything is going up except wages),” San Fernando said, adding that wage adjustments should reflect the actual cost of living.

Management sector representative Philip Tan acknowledged the frustrations raised by workers but said some concerns were being directed at the wrong institution.

“You’re barking at the wrong tree,” Tan said, noting that many of the issues raised involve broader economic and policy concerns beyond the authority of RTWPB 7. (Gwenyth Borgonia and Sheryn Mae Sinoy, UV interns)