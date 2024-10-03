World animal day: Newest internet star brings attention to endangered hippos

As the world prepares to celebrate World Animal Day on Oct. 4, 2024, Moo Deng, a baby hippopotamus from Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo, is stealing hearts across the internet.

In an article by the Associated Press, it was noted that zookeeper Atthapon Nundee has been sharing cute moments of the animals in his care for about five years. Nundee never imagined that Moo Deng would become the standout star. The zoo now even offers a live stream for everyone to check in on the pint-size pygmy.

But beneath her adorable charm lies a sobering reality — Moo Deng belongs to a species listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Endangered Species. Her newfound fame is shedding light on the plight of hippos and the growing importance of wildlife conservation.

Moo Deng

English-news website, Nation Thailand, reported that the famous female pygmy hippo Moo Deng was born on July 10, 2024. Her parents, Jona, 25, and Tony, 24, have welcomed six other offspring before her, making Moo Deng the seventh addition to their growing hippo family.

“Pygmy hippos are smaller cousins of the hippopotamus that are native to West Africa,” wrote Pygmy Hippo Foundation. They spend most of their time in swamps and near rivers to keep their skin wet, feeding on the surrounding leafy vegetation later in the day and at night. Their diet mainly consists of grasses, leaves, shoots and fallen fruits, according to the foundation.

Moo Deng, affectionately dubbed “bouncing pig,” earned her playful name after a lively vote from over 20,000 children and tourists on the zoo’s Facebook page.

The caretaker said that Moo Deng is the internet’s star because of her adorable nature and social media postings from visitors. Moo Deng can often be seen napping, adorably resisting bath time, eating with her mom, wandering around and occasionally disliking being patted. She even enjoys napping in the water and sometimes playfully nips at a caretaker. Her irresistibly cute demeanor, feisty attitude and shiny, smooth body make her a perfect example of why hippos are some of the most charming creatures in the world.

Viral

As Moo Deng rises to lifestyle icon status, with Gen Z fans even sharing a new makeup routine inspired by the baby hippo’s adorable blush, the zoo has reported a significant boost in attendance. On regular weekdays, visitor numbers have surged from a few hundred to 4,000 to 5,000, while weekend attendance has doubled from 5,000 to over 10,000.

The internet’s favourite baby hippo has officially been embraced by the fashion and beauty community, and there seems to be a consensus that her “look” is wet with lots of blush and grey eyeshadow, which was kind of where makeup was headed anyway, so it works,” reported lifestyle, fashion magazine, Glamour UK.

Fame often comes at a cost, and Moo Deng is no exception. Concerned fans have called for her safety after reports surfaced of visitors throwing water and objects at her, according to NBC News. In response, the zoo’s director threatened legal action and has restricted visits to weekends, limiting each viewing session to five minutes.

However, safeguarding Moo Deng within the confines of the zoo may not be enough to ensure the survival of her species. Hippos are classified as endangered, meaning their population has significantly declined due to factors such as habitat loss, poaching and climate change. These threats pose a serious risk to their survival, and without broader conservation efforts aimed at addressing these issues, Moo Deng’s fame could be overshadowed by the looming threat of extinction.

“Of the 2,000 estimated pygmy hippos remaining in the wild, most are thought to be in Liberia, with smaller numbers in Sierra Leone, Guinea and the Ivory Coast.” wrote Pygmy Hippo Foundation.

Celebration

Since its inception in 1925, World Animal Day has united a global community dedicated to alleviating the suffering of animals in need. This special day encourages businesses and individuals alike to amplify the voices of these creatures in various creative ways. Whether through fundraising events for charities championing animal protection, organizing donation drives for essential goods or hosting educational sessions to raise awareness, there are countless opportunities for everyone to participate and make a difference.

While Moo Deng enjoys her newfound status as a beloved internet icon, her story serves as a reminder to take action and advocate for the well-being of hippos and other animals in danger. This World Animal Day, she symbolizes a call to commit to wildlife preservation, ensuring that her charming spirit and the survival of her species endure for future generations.