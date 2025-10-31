World Bank pullout deals major blow to CBRT vision

URBAN planner Paul Villarete described the World Bank’s decision to withdraw its funding for the remaining phases of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project as unfortunate.

He said Cebu had been fortunate to secure international funding for a modern mass transport system — support that should have been protected and sustained through consistent implementation.

Villarete, who once oversaw the CBRT, said the withdrawal highlights a major setback for Cebu’s mass transport vision, as the project had long been seen as a crucial solution to the city’s worsening traffic congestion.

“The vision disappears,” Villarete said, referring to the City’s long-term goal of establishing an efficient mass transport system.

“Maybe we will have one which will be rail-based, as some people insist, but that would be sometime in the 2040s.”

He said the World Bank’s pullout could lead to uncertainty

regarding the project’s continuity since the National Government, which has the capacity to seek alternative loans, must now look for new funding sources while balancing priorities nationwide.

He noted that the project suffered from delays caused by weak public support and political resistance, which contributed to the World Bank’s decision to cease financing.

Many sectors, he said, either adopted a wait-and-see attitude or opposed the project outright, believing rail transport would be a better option.

Villarete, however, pointed out that even cities with established rail systems, such as Metro Manila, continue to invest in BRT systems because of their higher ridership and cost efficiency.

The former city planner warned that Cebu City’s long-term vision for a modern and sustainable mass transport system could fade if the CBRT project stalls.

He said while the government could still seek Official Development Assistance (ODA) or new international partnerships, success would depend on showing strong political will and broad public support.

“The government can still ask for World Bank or any other ODA support, but only if it will show commitment to implement the project seriously, with public support,” he said.

Villarete added that a public-private partnership (PPP) model could be explored as an alternative financing option, though public funds would still be needed given that the project serves a social function.

The CBRT, he said, is already partially structured as a PPP since operations are planned to be handled by the private sector.

He emphasized the importance of understanding public transport realities when making policy decisions, suggesting that government officials who use private vehicles should try commuting at least once a week to experience what ordinary Cebuanos face daily.

Villarete said Cebu City and the National Government must learn from the project’s decade-long delay and ensure that future transport programs are designed based on economic viability and the needs of daily commuters.

The World Bank earlier informed the Department of Transportation (DOTr) that it would no longer finance Packages 2 and 3 of the project, though it remains open to helping the government find alternative funders.

Mayor Nestor Archival earlier said the City remains optimistic that the remaining phases will still proceed.

He said both the City Government and the DOTr are exploring other funding options to ensure the project’s continuity, possibly through a PPP arrangement. / CAV