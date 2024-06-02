World Bike Day: Discovering Cebu’s must-ride bike paths

World Bike Day, celebrated every June 3, encourages people worldwide to experience the freedom and joy that cycling brings. This day serves as a reminder to embrace the simplicity and efficiency of bikes as a mode of transportation and recreation.

It can be recalled that biking reached its peak in Cebu, with many enthusiasts finding joy in organizing rides and simply enjoying the journey. Even today, Cebu remains a great place to pedal, offering numerous scenic spots for cyclists of all levels.

Ready to ride? Check out these fantastic places in Cebu for a great biking adventure:

CCLEX