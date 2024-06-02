World Bike Day: Discovering Cebu’s must-ride bike paths

World Bike Day, celebrated every June 3, encourages people worldwide to experience the freedom and joy that cycling brings. This day serves as a reminder to embrace the simplicity and efficiency of bikes as a mode of transportation and recreation.
It can be recalled that biking reached its peak in Cebu, with many enthusiasts finding joy in organizing rides and simply enjoying the journey. Even today, Cebu remains a great place to pedal, offering numerous scenic spots for cyclists of all levels.
Ready to ride? Check out these fantastic places in Cebu for a great biking adventure:
CCLEX
Take your biking to new heights on the country’s longest bridge, the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX). The bike lanes are open daily from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry allowed at 3:30 p.m. Remember to plan your ride accordingly, as these lanes are one-way, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience over the beautiful landscape below.
IL Corso
Cebuano bikers know IL Corso as one of the best spots to ride. IL Corso’s Bay Walk often hosts bike races for enthusiasts and casual riders alike. Cycling in IL Corso offers a scenic route with the refreshing coastal breeze in your face. Bike schedules have changed over the years, but IL Corso remains a reliable spot for cyclists. It’s open for biking on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 5 a.m. onwards, offering a great start to your day.
Molave Milk Station, Barili
Cyclists can’t resist the thrill of zipping towards Carcar and then making a right turn towards Barili. But what makes this route so special? Well, besides the epic scenery, it’s because of a little gem called the Molave Milk Station waiting at the end. Imagine treating yourself to some creamy goat milk ice cream or sipping bottles of fresh milk after a hard day’s ride.
Gaslamp, Busay
One of the best bike routes around is the climb up to Busay. Kick things off at JY Square Mall and start your ascent towards Gaslamp. Mornings are prime time for this journey, with fewer cars on the road, giving you the perfect opportunity to tackle those hills. And once you reach Gaslamp Food Park, treat yourself to a well-deserved feast and a refreshing drink.
Manipis Road, Talisay City
Another breathtaking mountain ascent awaits at Talisay’s biking hub, Manipis Road. This scenic route links Talisay and Toledo, offering cyclists a journey through stunning landscapes. Along the way, adventurers can explore Barangay Lutopan and the lush man-made forests of Minglanilla, adding extra charm to the ride. Now, about that important piece of advice for bikers tackling this challenging road: always prioritize safety! Wear your helmet, stay alert and be prepared for any twists and turns the terrain may throw your way.
City di Mare
In 2022, City di Mare unveiled its newest gem: a bike trail open daily from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Whether you’re a newbie eager to hone your skills or a seasoned enthusiast craving an exhilarating ride, City di Mare’s expansive and secure roads have got you covered. With a one-kilometer track, there’s plenty of space to pedal to your heart’s content.